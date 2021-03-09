Rate fears for equity markets

On Black Monday 1987 I was a graduate trainee at a stockbroking firm. As shares collapsed and the mood swung between panic and mortification an old broker piped up. “Call this a crash,” he said. “You should have been here in 1974. We thought equities were going to become worthless.” “What’s that old fart on about?” I thought.

Today, dear reader, I am that old fart. When I hear talk of the danger of rising interest rates, I remember when rates really rose.