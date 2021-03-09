Why pensions have an ESG problem

I recently attended a pensions governance meeting to represent the argument against ESG investing in pension funds.

Don’t get me wrong, I believe that the private sector has a hugely significant role to play in the fight against climate change and social inequality and the companies that take up the charge are well placed to excel in the coming years. I also think good governance is a key criteria for any investment: bad decisions are made in poorly run companies which can stifle returns. Indeed, it is not the principle of ESG which makes me extremely sceptical of its role in workplace pensions, it is its execution.