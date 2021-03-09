Will the FAANGs soon face a higher tax burden?

Joe Biden’s administration has been ditching his predecessor’s policy initiatives at a rate of knots. The US President has signed around three dozen executive orders in the month-and-a-half since his inauguration, roughly the same amount that Barack Obama signed in the entire first year of his Presidency.

Biden has previously poured scorn on 'government by decree', but he has been reversing four years of Trump-era policy at a dizzying pace. He has already acted on the Affordable Care Act, the Paris accords and foreign aid budgets, all of which were highlighted as priorities on the campaign trail (if you can describe it as such). You are left with the impression that rather than simply reform, he wants to completely erase the policy legacy of Donald Trump, so we might reasonably expect other reversals as we go forward.