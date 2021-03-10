A tale of two dips

Many of you are happy to take on equity risk because you regard any fall in prices as a buying opportunity. This view might be dangerous.

Granted, it has been correct in recent years, because lower prices and higher dividend yields have indeed led to better returns. Since 1986 the correlation between the yield on the All-Share index and subsequent real three-yearly returns has been 0.64, which means the yield alone has explained over two-fifths of the variation in three-yearly returns. A policy of buying when equities seemed cheap has worked very well.