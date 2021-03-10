/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Economics

A tale of two dips

Some falls in equities are buying opportunities, but others are not – which is why the market is risky
A tale of two dips
March 10, 2021
By Chris Dillow

Many of you are happy to take on equity risk because you regard any fall in prices as a buying opportunity. This view might be dangerous.

Granted, it has been correct in recent years, because lower prices and higher dividend yields have indeed led to better returns. Since 1986 the correlation between the yield on the All-Share index and subsequent real three-yearly returns has been 0.64, which means the yield alone has explained over two-fifths of the variation in three-yearly returns. A policy of buying when equities seemed cheap has worked very well.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsEconomics
More on Economics
More on Economics
More on Economics
More on News
More on News
More on News