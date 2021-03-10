Aston Martin non-exec gives £1m backing

Auto manufacturers seem to be falling over themselves to make the latest pledge on the electric vehicle (EV) front. Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) is the latest carmaker to ditch internal combustion, opting instead for plans to sell only EVs by 2030.
