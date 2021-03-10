The Trader: Tech roars back as investors Martingale on Tesla

As I said last Friday, this the kind of market that will trap bulls and bears alike. So yesterday was the classic Turnaround Tuesday as tech came roaring back following Monday’s sell-off. The Nasdaq 100 raced 4 per cent higher and the Composite index rose 3.7 per cent. We can put some of this down to short covering, but equally it seems the market cannot make up its mind in terms of rotation and bond yields.

The risers among the tech space were among the big momentum stocks of last year: Tesla rose 20 per cent, Peloton 14 per cent, Baidu 14 per cent, DocuSign and Zoom both 10 per cent. Beware these markets – they will take out both shorts and longs. Whilst the rally in tech lifted all boats, the Dow Jones only managed to rise 0.1 per cent, slipping sharply in the last hour of trade after hitting another intra-day high at the top of the session. The S&P 500 advanced 1.4 per cent to 3,875. This huge volatility in such a large stock as Tesla is going to be important. The sheer number of ETFs with exposure to Tesla and – by extension Bitcoin – is vast.