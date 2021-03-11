/
Marshalls builds momentum amid DIY boom

The landscaping products supplier saw its fourth quarter revenue in 2020 come in ahead of 2019
March 11, 2021
By Nilushi Karunaratne

Reflecting the pandemic disruption to construction activity, landscaping products specialist Marshalls (MSLH) saw its revenue fall by 13 per cent in 2020 to £470m. Sales declined by a quarter in the first half of the year, but the lockdown-driven DIY boom saw fourth quarter revenue come in ahead of the same period in 2019.

