Marshalls builds momentum amid DIY boom

Reflecting the pandemic disruption to construction activity, landscaping products specialist Marshalls (MSLH) saw its revenue fall by 13 per cent in 2020 to £470m. Sales declined by a quarter in the first half of the year, but the lockdown-driven DIY boom saw fourth quarter revenue come in ahead of the same period in 2019.
