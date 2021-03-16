Is AstraZeneca a victim of vaccine nationalism?

- Several European countries have paused the roll-out of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine on concerns over elevated levels of blood clotting
- 11m AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine doses have been administered in the UK, with only 40 embolism cases recorded
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio