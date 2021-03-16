Markets Today: Pressure mounts for AstraZeneca as stimulus cheques arrive accross the pond

Do stimulus cheques and debt transfers market the start of a massive economic boom?

Investors seem to care just as little that AstraZeneca’s (AZN: Buy, Feb 2021) Covid-19 vaccine has hit a few roadblocks as they did about its launch in the first place. Despite the fact that 11 European countries have now suspended the use of the jab, Astra’s shares continue their steady march sideways.

Astra has trailed the FTSE 100 in the last twelve months, compare that to Moderna which was the best performing share in the US in 2020 and has enjoyed a 442 per cent rise in the last twelve months. The marked difference reflects what each vaccine means to its maker: Astra has a portfolio of thousands of drugs which delivered sales of $26.6bn in 2020; Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is its first in commercial use.

Perhaps that is why investors have been unmoved by the turbulence swirling around the Astra vaccine in Europe. The political circus which now revolves around the pharma giant is surely making its executives wish they had never agreed to manufacture Oxford University’s vaccine.

Will stimulus cheques and debt transfers spark a surge in the US economy?

“I feel like we’re at the start of a massive economic boom,” writes Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, “at least in the US, where policy makers have been vastly more ambitious than they have elsewhere. I might be over-egging the pudding, but I sense people don’t appreciate just how important this debt transfer is going to be for the structure of markets and the economy.”

Inflation is another issue which continues to play on Neil’s mind following the arrival of millions of stimulus cheques in the US. Is there a solution to the looming shadow of inflation? We reviewed economist Stephanie Kelton’s book, The Deficit Myth, to find out whether Modern Monetary Theory has any answers.

Pain for the cinemas as Oscar season arrives

Academy Award nominations reflect the pain of the cinema industry. March is normally a time for movie buffs to flock to the cinemas, but with venues still shut, seven of the eight movies up for best picture have been released straight onto streaming services.

Traditional TV companies are rushing to latch onto the boom in streaming, too. This morning Scottish broadcaster STV (STVG) said that its audience has grown by 83 per cent for its online catch-up service in the first few months of 2021, with streams doubling. But the news came alongside a slump in pre-tax profits by almost two thirds to £6.7m in 2020, as weak ad sales hurt media companies across the industry.

Meanwhile, Neil Wilson has reviewed a film which hasn't yet caught the Academy's eye: "Me, You, Madness - no it's not a story about Roaring Kitty, GameStop and Melvin, though someone has to make that into a film (Michael Lewis will be writing the novel already, I'm sure) - it's actually a 2021 film starring Louise Linton, wife of ex Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin. I have not seen it, but I have seen the trailer. The setup sounds fun – Linton plays a psychopathic hedge fund boss. But while it contains just everything you can cram into a feature film; it looks exceptionally bad. So bad it's actually good. Maybe? How it ranks in the canon remains to be seen. It's really a vanity project, which is really a form of excess that we see in lots of corners of the market right now – think Tesla, the meme stocks, Bitcoin (just don't include the FTSE)."

Today's companies news: Greggs, Team17 and NatWest

Team17 can keep hold of its growth

Closer to home, UK video game developer Team17 (TM17: Buy, Mar 2021) posted record pre-tax profits of £26.2m in 2020 this morning, growing by more than a third compared to the year prior. Shares ticked up 2.4 per cent in early trading, having staggered a little since February - perhaps as a wider move away from growth stocks, or companies labelled as lockdown beneficiaries. But Team17 is confident that it will be able to hold onto the growth it achieved last year: it has at least 11 new IP titles in the pipeline for 2021.

Thorntons exits beleaguered high street as Greggs reports first loss

Thorntons chocolate shops have become the latest casualty of lockdown. Italian confectionery giant Ferrero - which bought the British brand in 2015 - has decided that there isn’t enough demand (or money) for the 61 high street stores which won’t reopen along with other non-essential retailers in April.

Will those empty stores be filled by Greggs (GRG: Buy, Mar 2021), which has announced that it will open 100 new premises this year in anticipation of a post-pandemic recovery.

Unite’s reservations rise hints at improved outlook for student lettings

Reduced occupancy and the decision to forgo rent from students that had not yet taken up residency resulted in a 12 per cent decline in EPRA earnings for Unite (UTG: Buy, Jan 2021) over 2020.

However, the dividend was reinstated at 12.75p a share - up from 10.25p in 2019 - and management hopes to increase the payout ratio, above the current rate of 50 per cent of EPRA earnings, as income visibility improves.

Those that have not yet checked-in to their accommodation between 18 January and 28 March can apply for a discount of 50 per cent of their rent for a total of 10 weeks and a four-week complimentary extension of their tenancy agreement.

Reservations for the 2021/2022 financial year stand at 66 per cent, up from 57 per cent in January. However, the student landlord anticipates that occupancy will reach between 95 and 98 per cent for that academic year, accompanied by 2-3 per cent rental growth. EP

NatWest faces criminal action

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched criminal proceedings against NatWest (NWG: Hold, Feb 2021) for the bank’s alleged failure to meet money laundering regulations, in the first action of its kind.

Though no individuals have been charged in the case, the watchdog today said NatWest’s “systems and controls failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise” payments totalling £365m into a UK-incorporated customer’s bank account between 2011 and 2016.

NatWest, which previously disclosed the FCA investigation after it was launched in July 2017, said it has been co-operating with the regulator and “takes extremely seriously its responsibility to seek to prevent money laundering by third parties”.

The implication for investors is not immediately clear, though the shares – which have doubled in the past six months – were largely unmoved on the news. AN

Antofagasta 2021 earnings set to soar

With copper at over $9,000 a tonne (t) - over $4 per pound (lb), any miner exposed to the red metal is looking at hefty cash flow increases in 2021.

Antofagasta (ANTO: Buy, Aug 2020), the Chilean mining company, said it would increase production this year to 730,000-760,000t of copper. Its cash costs will be up slightly on 2020, at a forecast $1.65/lb, but the copper price is now a quarter higher than the average realised price for last year. The miner also produces gold, which is accounted for as a byproduct credit. The miner has set 2021 guidance for gold as significantly higher than last year, at 240,000-260,000 ounces, a minimum increase of 20 per cent on 2020.

Antofagasta recorded cash profits of $2.7bn last year, a 12 per cent increase on 2019, and dropped net debt significantly. It has declared a final dividend of 48.5¢, taking its total 2020 dividend to 54.7¢, triple the 2019 payout. AH

Tech money pours into UK

The UK tech sector attracted a record $15bn (£11bn) in venture capital investment in 2020, according to industry network Tech Nation. That places British VC tech investment third globally, behind the US and China. The report found that so far this year six companies have reached a valuation of more than $1bn, joining a growing rank of so-called ‘unicorns’. Investors often blame a lack of big tech companies in the FTSE 100 for its relatively sluggish performance - so will new listing rules tempt the UK’s growing private tech sector to come to market?

Facebook strikes news deal with Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp will pay for Facebook’s (US:FB) Australian content as part of a three-year contract signed weeks after the Australian government passed a law that compels tech companies to pay for the news they publish online. The value of the contract has not been disclosed, but a deal that includes The Australian newspaper, the news.com.au website and other national titles will come with a hefty price tag. News Corp noted that the broadcaster Sky News Australia TV had struck a seraparte deal with Facebook, building on an existing arrangement.

Last month the news titan, which also owns The Wall Street Journal and UK papers including The Times, unveiled a similar agreement with Google parent Alphabet (US:GOOGL).

The deal marks the next step in shifting media industry. Does the power lie with the social media titans? Or are traditional companies still in high enough demand?

Elon crowns himself ‘Technoking’

Elon Musk has changed his job title to ‘Technoking’ of Tesla (US:TSLA), in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) labelled ‘other’ (read: random) events. The EV-maker’s head of finance Zach Kirkhorn has also changed his title to Master of Coin, although both he and Musk will retain their CEO and CFO roles.

The change is Tesla’s latest push back against corporate convention, after it disclosed an enormous $1.5bn holding in bitcoin last month. But a move into the cryptocurrency could challenge its clean energy credentials, writes Dave Baxter.