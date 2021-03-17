/
Exxon: late to the table, unambitious, but arguably more pragmatic

A danger exists that hastily conceived environmental policies could have negative consequences for industry, shareholders and consumers
March 17, 2021
By Taking Stock

There is a flip-side to first-mover advantage – your rivals can learn from your mistakes. I’m not sure that this applies across the board, but it is possible to err on the side – not of caution – but of haste when you’re determined to get out ahead of the field – or even be seen to be doing so.

