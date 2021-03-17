Exxon: late to the table, unambitious, but arguably more pragmatic

There is a flip-side to first-mover advantage – your rivals can learn from your mistakes. I’m not sure that this applies across the board, but it is possible to err on the side – not of caution – but of haste when you’re determined to get out ahead of the field – or even be seen to be doing so.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio