Markets Today: Retail investors set for platform breakthrough as US awaits Fed announcement

Big news across the world of retail trading platforms today. First off, the Investors’ Chronicle can reveal that some of the largest platforms are now looking to offer traders access to the burgeoning Acquis stock market, which has recently been seeking to mount a challenge to the UK’s decades-old Aim exchange.

The equity and debt securities trading venue has been pitched to small and medium-sized companies as a cheaper listing alternative to both Aim and private equity ownership, while providing retail investors exposure to early-stage growth companies.

eToro goes public with Spac

Elsewhere, the retail trading mania has now met spac mania, as platform eToro plans to go public via a merger with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V, a NASDAQ-traded special purpose acquisition company set up by banking tycoon Betsy Cohen.

The agreement values the combined entity at about $10.4bn, and the transaction includes commitments of $650 million from leading investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Third Point and Fidelity.

eToro brands itself as a “social trading” network, where investors can share opinions, and copy portfolios based on the most successful traders on the platform. It offers commission-free fractional share trading, derivatives trading and cryptoassets.

Founded in Israel in 2007, eToro now has over 20 million registered users globally, with 2 million in the UK. The platform has grown rapidly over the past year, with 5 million new customers in 2020 and 1.2 million in January alone. MM

Can I invest in that?

Some further signs that the pandemic-induced retail trading frenzy is prompting people to try and turn pretty much anything into an investable asset:

MPs are demanding an inquiry into the collapse of gambling website Football Index, which tried to one-up other platforms by turning real-life football into a “stock market”, where professional players are sold as shares and dividends are paid based on their performance.

The market crashed after Football Index ran into financial trouble earlier this month, prompting an impromptu decision by the company to slash dividend pay-outs on players. Customers have since reported losing thousands from their investments.

And the latest in the burgeoning world of non-fungible tokens: Elon Musk made a song about NFTs, which he tried to sell as an NFT, before apparently turning down an offer of $1m.

Read our feature on the “unreal” world of NFTs here, in which experts argue it's not all a surreal techno fantasy: these crypto assets may eventually serve a real function in the real economy.

Hargreaves counts winnings from the retail trading boom

Meanwhile, an unscheduled trading update from trading platform Hargreaves Lansdown (HL: Buy, Feb 2021) revealed, unsurprisingly, that it has continued to benefit from elevated levels of retail share dealing since it reported interim numbers in February.

The firm, which is one of the platforms now looking to offer traders access to the Acquis Stock Exchange, added that it expects profit for the year ending June to be “modestly above the top end of analyst’s expectations”, currently between £334m and £360m.

Questions hang over whether the company’s market dominance can still be justified, however. As Mary McDougall recently pointed out, Hargreaves’ annual fees are higher than competitors’, while it has been shaken by technical issues and its connection to the Woodford scandal. The IC also previously found its telephone response times to be significantly worse than its rivals’.

Integrated Review: defence sector still waiting for clarity

The long-awaited review of the UK’s security, defence, development and foreign policy has finally been published. But the 114-page document titled ‘Global Britain in a Competitive Age’, still leaves the sector waiting for clarity.

The biggest news on the defence front centred around the nuclear deterrent, reversing the course of non-proliferation since the end of the Cold War. The UK had been aiming to reduce the cap of its stockpile of Trident nuclear warheads from 225 to 180 by the middle of the decade, but this target has now been abandoned, with the ceiling being lifted to 260 warheads. With more money being spent on nuclear weapons, that likely means that savings will have to be found elsewhere.

Much of the review’s other defence content was largely rehashed earlier promises as details on specific cuts and investments are set to be revealed when the Defence Command Paper is published on 22 March. As such, defence companies and their investors are still operating largely in the dark.

UK defence stocks have been weighed down by spending concerns, read more about the investment outlook for these companies here.

AstraZeneca feels the weight of vaccine drama

Matt Hancock has insisted that the coronavirus vaccine created by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca (AZN: Buy, Mar 2021) is safe, after 11 European nations paused its use amid concern over blood clots. Concerns are now mounting that the UK’s impressive vaccine roll-out programme might be slowed if Brits are disuaded from getting their jabs. The health secretary urged people to "listen to the regulators" which have said the vaccine is safe and effective and to "get the jab" as soon as they can.

AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine makers could be forgiven a persecution complex as Europe’s regulators pause the roll-out to investigate blood clots. Read our full analysis of the situation here.

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at markets.com comments:

“Boy the food at this place is really terrible – and such small portions! France’s suggestion it could sue AstraZeneca over a lack of vaccine deliveries rather smacks of not wanting a cake and not eating it. Covid-19 cases in France and Germany are rising fast and with the vaccine rollout so shambolic across the Eurozone, it creates worry about the pace of economic recovery in the bloc. That has not massively dented the mood in the markets yet – stocks are not the real economy etc, plus rebounding car sales are a boost and plans for a vaccine passport should spur travel this summer - but it could be a problem for the currency.”

Uber grants full worker status to drivers

Uber’s (US:UBER) share price has barely moved despite the fact that it has reclassified all 70,000 of its UK drivers as workers rather than independent contractors. After losing a battle with the Supreme Court last month, Uber has said that its drivers are now entitled to the national minimum wage, pension contributions and holiday pay equivalent to 12 per cent of their compensation.

Perhaps shareholders remain unmoved by this development because the UK contributes just 6 per cent of the company’s revenues, or maybe it because Uber has not completely complied with the Supreme Court’s ruling which said that drivers should be paid minimum wage whether or not they have a passenger on board. Drivers in London receive an average of £17 per hour for the time they spend driving passengers. Or perhaps investors are unfazed by the changes because they apply only to Uber drivers and not to couriers in its food delivery business Uber Eats, which has delivered a lot of the company’s significant growth in the last year.

But even if this update has limited impact on Uber’s profitability (or lack of) for now, it does mark a change in direction. The UK has set a precedent for supporting workers in the gig economy and lawyers across the world will likely run with this mantle in their own cases. If Uber is forced to contribute pensions and holiday pay for its 2m drivers in the US, its business model is not sustainable.

Uber users should look out for an increase in fees, while investors pondering their fortunes in the upcoming Deliveroo IPO should consider the implications of Uber’s shift for the wider industry.

Federal Reserve prepares for announcement

Neil Wilson, chief markets analysts at Markets.com comments on today’s Federal Reserve meeting:

“A cautious mood prevails in global stock markets this morning ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Stocks are hugging the flatline in early trade, whilst US futures are flat. Nothing matters today except the Fed, its dots and what Jay Powell says in the presser after.”

Neil asks what investors should be looking for from today's announcement and how it might impact the markets in today's coumn.

Expectations are that the Fed will keep the interest rate flat and continue to stoke the flames of stimulus despite the fact that the US economy is set for a material bounceback in the wake of the pandemic. It is unlikely that Powell will alter the interest rate until unemployment sees a material drop.

Similar questions will be asked of the Bank of England when it updates next week. Numbers could show that the official unemployment rate has edged up to around 5.3 per cent, but for investors this prospect is not a happy one. Chirs Dillow explains why here.

Energy customers set for refunds

Energy companies holding onto your cash when you overpay for gas and electricity is one of the most inexplicably pointless quirks of the industry - one that has gone unquestioned for too long. Not anymore. Following Ofgem revelations that energy companies are holding onto an estimated £1.4bn of consumer ‘credit’ every year, the regulator has said that providers must pay that money back annually.

That could be a blow for some providers which have been accused of using consumer cash to invest in expansion opportunities that they otherwise might not be able to afford.

Today's companies news: Dignity, Ferrexpo

Dignity’s primary shareholder loses patience

More board changes could be in the offing at Dignity (DTY: Sell, Nov 2020). Last week, the funeral director’s largest shareholder, Phoenix UK Fund, requisitioned a general meeting in a bid to oust chairman Clive Whiley and appoint Gary Channon as an executive director. The changes would effectively deliver executive control of the board to Phoenix Asset Management Partners, which was founded by Channon.

The move has been characterised as a “wholly avoidable and unnecessary challenge”, but it suggests that the manager of the Phoenix UK Fund, which controls around 30 per cent of the shares in issue, is not wholly convinced that the company has made sufficient progress on its root and branch review.

The company’s latest full-year returns are unlikely to radically alter Phoenix’s take on the situation. Dignity saw revenues ratchet-up slightly, but it swung to a reported pre-tax loss of £19.6m, from a profit of £44.1m in 2019. Admittedly, the reversal was primarily due to a re-jigged valuation of financial assets, but it is also worth noting that the pandemic resulted in a 14 per cent increase in the UK annual death-toll.

We shouldn’t be too surprised by the Phoenix requisition. Dignity closed out the year with negative shareholder funds and net debt to the tune of £535m. MR

Ferrexpo dividend leaps on iron ore price

Iron ore miner Ferrexpo (FXPO: Sell, Mar 2020) will hand shareholders a special dividend of 39.6¢ per share after strong iron ore prices sent profits surging in 2020. The Ukraine mining company, majority owned by magnate Kostyantin Zhevago, saw underlying Ebitda climb 46 per cent to $859m (£617m) last year. Lower costs and higher production also helped profits, and pushed the group’s balance sheet into a net cash position.

Zhevago has been a target for Ukrainian authorities, who have repeatedly attempted to freeze his Swiss-held 50.3 per cent stake in Ferrexpo. There is also a case moving through the courts challenging a 2002 transaction of shares in a Ukrainian subsidiary.

The 2020 results contained a long list of related-party transactions with entities controlled by Zhevago, who stepped aside as chief executive in 2019, including a loan to a football club he owns, FC Vorskla. The company said “additional arrangements” had been made for the $17m loan to be repaid by mid-2022.

Acting chief executive Jim North told Investors’ Chronicle that governance was a real focus for the miner, with a new independent director recently appointed and the hiring of another planned.

He said Zhevago was “very influential” as majority owner, but saw this as a strength. Ferrexpo is trading at a decade-long high, with its shares having almost tripled to 355p in the past 12 months. AH