Ideology’s threat to ESG

A company prints on the cover of its annual report, “Making sustainable living commonplace”. Another, on its report, has the slogan, “Enabling a zero-carbon, lower-energy future”. We barely notice these sound bites as we turn to what we consider the meat of the report. They are ubiquitous and the sentiments they carry so familiar as to be invisible. So why do companies bother with them? Why not print something that should really get investors excited, such as, “Another year of inflation-busting growth”?
