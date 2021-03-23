Alfa Financial Software introduces maiden regular dividend

Underlying revenue increased by 24 per cent last year to £73m

Alfa won six new customers during the year, bringing the total to 32

Alfa Financial Software (ALFA) provides software solutions for auto, equipment and wholesale finance businesses. Its technology helps the asset finance divisions of companies such as agricultural machinery specialist John Deere (US:DE), and Nordic bank Nordea (SE:NDA), manage high volume transactions and complicated loans in any language and currency.

The group generates revenue via three streams – the implementation of its software, ‘ongoing development and services’ (ODS) before and after the software has been installed and maintenance.

Prior to 2020, Alfa had already been weighed down by macroeconomic and political uncertainty, with customers lowering their capital expenditure and deferring new projects and non-critical work. With the arrival of the pandemic, customers were similarly reticent, and a US auto customer cancelled a newly won contract.

But client confidence improved towards the end of the second quarter and heading into the third quarter, and, excluding one-off licence income of £5.6m, Alfa’s underlying revenue jumped by 24 per cent last year, to £73m.

Sales growth was led by the ODS division, where revenue surged by close to two-fifths to £32m. This reflects more ‘pre-implementation’ work as well as support for large customers after their systems went live.

Meanwhile, maintenance revenue climbed by 29 per cent to £19m as more customers used Alfa’s cloud hosting services and the group rolled out annual inflationary price increases.

Higher sales translated to Alfa’s operating profit soaring by three-quarters to £24m, with the margin expanding to 30 per cent. That is despite an increased cost base as the group invested in research and development personnel and paid out higher salaries.

Alfa won six new customers last year, bringing the total to 32. It has reduced its reliance on its top 5 clients, who now account for 48 per cent of total revenue, versus 61 per cent previously.

The group’s total contract value is two-fifths higher than in 2019, at £113m, and Alfa expects that £53m will be converted into revenue over the next 12 months. It is guiding that revenue in 2021 will be in line with underlying revenue from 2020. But it has cautioned that profitability will be impacted by continued investment in headcount and higher travel and marketing expenses as lockdown restrictions ease. Analyst consensus compiled by FactSet places adjusted EPS at 2.6p in 2021, down from 6.8p in 2020.

Having paid a special dividend of 15p per share in November, Alfa’s cash position (excluding lease liabilities) has declined by 37 per cent to £37m. Still, the group has no long- or short-term borrowings, and with “excess capital for [its] present and predicted needs”, it has decided to commence a regular pay-out, declaring a 1p per share final dividend for 2020. Hold.

ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE (ALFA) ORD PRICE: 137p MARKET VALUE: £ 406m TOUCH: 137-138p 12-MONTH HIGH: 144p LOW: 49p DIVIDEND YIELD: 0.7% PE RATIO: 20 NET ASSET VALUE: 20p* NET CASH: £19.5m

Year to 31 Dec Turnover (£m) Pre-tax profit (£m) Earnings per share (p) Dividend per share (p) 2016 73.3 17.2 2.80 nil 2017 87.8 33.9 9.10 nil 2018 71.0 22.5 6.30 nil 2019 64.5 13.0 3.50 nil 2020 78.9 23.2 6.93 1.0 % change +22 +79 +98 - Ex-div: 11 Jun Payment: 02 Jul *Includes £26.9m in intangible assets or 9p a share

Last IC View: Hold, 127p, 29 Sep 2020