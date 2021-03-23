Auditors need to go back to business basics

'Tales of a trainee accountant' doesn’t sound like fun and frolics, but the recollections of those who’ve experienced the role are revealing. Many seem to reinforce criticisms raised in response to the white paper into audit and corporate governance just published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Anecdotes from friends and colleagues who’ve been through the graduate programmes at the big four accountancy firms are a limited sample. That said, complaints of rigid, unimaginative thinking; too great a concentration of inexperienced staff on audit jobs; and a lack of confidence to pursue queries paints a damning picture.