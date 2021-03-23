Markets Today: Look ahead to Sunak's tax day

Sunak prepares for tax day with one week until the ISA deadline

One in five people who will use their ISA allowance will leave it to the last minute, according to research from platform Hargreaves Lansdown. Men are more prone to this behaviour than women and younger investors are more likely to wait until the eleventh hour than their experienced peers.

And with one week to go, that eleventh hour is now upon us. And what better day for those 20 per cent who have not yet used their ISA allowance to do so than on Rishi Sunak’s ‘tax day’.

Around midday the chancellor will publish a report on the proposed changes which might help the UK pay for the Covid-19 crisis, building on the tax proposals outlined in the recent budget.

So with the prospect of a tightening tax net, the ISA allowance might not be enough. In this article Dave Baxter runs investors through lesser known routes to tax efficiency.

Newer, younger investors taking bigger risks

Younger investors have provided a boost to traditional investment platforms including AJ Bell, interactive investor and Hargreaves Lansdown, as locked-down Brits seek to make their savings go further. Now new research by GraniteShares has revealed that 12 per cent of British investors are trying to make their money as day traders. Over 40 per cent of those interviewed in the study said they could make more buying and selling shares over short time periods than they could in their actual job.

There are tales of jubilence among the crowds of new investors: the barman on furlough who has made a £10,000 profit from his investment in bitcoin; the banker working from home who put a year’s salary into GameStop at $40 and sold at over $300. But success stories from these people are few and far between.

Investment apps and free trading platforms have done wonders to bring investment to a wider population, but what happens when the froth comes out of the market and a lifetime of savings is blown on one poorly timed trade? The industry must do more to educate new investors about the dangers of treating investment like a game.

To that point, research commissioned by the FCA appears to confirm some of the suspicions about newer, younger investors entering the market, warning this group is much more likely to enter high-risk investments.

Having canvassed 517 self-directed investors, 53 of whom were between the ages of 18 and 29, BritainThinks said fledgling investors seemed "more likely to jump into higher-risk investment types more quickly than more traditional audiences, who typically build up to risk over time”.

Survey respondents with less than three years of investing experience were more likely than others to focus on areas such as cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer lending, investment-based crowdfunding and binary options.

Yet this group looked much more vulnerable to investment failure: 59 per cent of the newer investors said a significant investment loss would have a “fundamental impact” on their current or future lifestyle, compared with 38 per cent of those who have been investing for more than three years.

Fuel for day traders This morning's markets outlook has plenty of news to stoke the imagination of new invetsors and day traders looking to make turn over big profits, fast. Tesla shares leap as much as 10 per cent on a bullish report from ARK Invest (where the company is a 10 per cent holding in the Innovation ETF). ARK says Tesla will reach $3,000 by 2025. That is not even the bull case ($4,000), whilst the ‘bear’ case implies a mere doubling or more to $1,500. ARK uses a Monte Carlo simulation to get there, which is aptly named since it is basically a case of spinning the wheel and seeing what number you land on. GameStop reports earnings tonight, but no one really cares about the numbers. They do care about what resource will be required for turning GameStop into the ‘Amazon of gaming’ - the more the board seeks to raise the better in many ways. Traders will be wanting to hear about any plans for capital raising, and more about the new ecommerce strategy. WeWork announced losses of $3.2bn last year as it pitched for a SPAC listing and $1bn investment. SPACs mean it’s even easier to go public and I’m sure they will find some willing backers for this serviced office provider tech platform. Barge pole springs to mind. You can read Neil Wilson's full account of morning trading here.

Today's companies news: Alliance Pharma, Draper Esprit, Glencore

Mortgage Advice Bureau flags increased activity in 2021

The extension of the stamp duty break and the prospect of government-backed 95 per cent loan-to-value mortgages should drive activity higher this year, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1: Hold, Mar 2021) has said.

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association expects a 16 per cent increase in gross new mortgage lending for this year to £283bn, representing a 6 per cent increase compared to 2019 - and that bullish forecast was prior to the government’s Budget announcements. Read Emma Powell’s full take on MAB’s results here.

Alliance Pharma: consumer offsets medicine declines

Alliance Pharma’s (APH: Hold, Mar 2021) sales were split along two lines for the year ending December – with the healthcare group’s larger consumer brands business faring better than prescription medicines, as Covid-19 delayed routine healthcare appointments.

Pre-tax profits slipped more than a half on the back of impairment and amortisation charges linked to medicines as well as acquisition costs. Alliance said the new year had started well. Read the full story here. HC

Glasenberg leaving Glencore in June

Glencore (GLEN: Hold, Feb 2021) has confirmed its long-time chief executive will be leaving the job on 30 June. The company had previously announced Gary Nagle would be taking over some time before the second half of the year. Glasenberg will stay on as a director of the mining and trading giant, and owns 9 per cent of the company. In his last results announcement in February, Glasenberg was able to bring back the company’s dividend. AH

TrustPilot sets IPO price

Consumer review website TrustPilot (TRST) has been valued at £1.08bn as part of its listing on the London Stock Exchange, after raising £473m through the sale of new equity. The shares, which begin trading unconditionally on Friday, have been priced at 265p each.

One big beneficiary of the listing is Draper Esprit (GROW: Buy, Nov 2020), which is selling shares worth £78.3m as part of the IPO. The venture capital firm, which will continue to hold a 7.9 per cent stake post-admission, first invested in Trustpilot in 2013, and has since more than tripled its holding in follow-on funding rounds.

Draper chief executive Martin Davis said it was “great for the UK to have such a tech success story listing in London”. AN

Arrow takeover talks extended

Distressed debt fund specialist Arrow Global (ARW) says takeover discussions with TDR Capital have been extended until 1 April, by which point the private equity group is required to make good on its mooted 307.5p-a-share offer.

Though the deadline for an offer can be further extended by Arrow’s board and with the consent of the Takeover Panel, there can be no certainty that the deal will go ahead.

Full-year numbers, also out today, highlight why investors might be hoping that a deal is done soon. On the positive side, Arrow’s pivot to fund and investment management continues apace, and the economic outlook is now less severe than original forecasts used to impair loans. However, cash collections dropped from £442m to £339m in 2020, badly straining free cash flow and pushing net debt to 5.1 times’ adjusted cash profits.

Separately, investor wrap platform provider Nucleus Financial (NUC) has published its final set of results before its impending acquisition by James Hay. Ahead of the deal, management has opted not to declare a final dividend. AN

Crest raises 2021 profit guidance

Crest Nicholson (CRST: Hold, Jan 2021) has said adjusted pre-tax profits for the 12 months to October will be around £85m, ahead of consensus of £74.3m.

Management said activity should benefit from the extension of the stamp duty break and introduction of government-backed 95 per cent mortgages, announced in the Budget.

The housebuilder said its private sales rate per week was 0.81 over the past eight weeks, ahead of a reported FY20 sales rate of 0.59 and that as of 22 March, the order book was 70 per cent covered for FY21. EP

YouGov flips data monetisation

There are thousands of companies that make money from collecting and selling on consumer data. Now YouGov (YOU) has launched a product that allows its users to generate value from their personal data for themselves. The ‘YouGov Safe’ tool hands out cash rewards in exchange for access to online behavioural data, such as Netflix viewing history or Amazon purchase history. That should in turn make YouGov’s products smarter - although a 37 per cent increase in adjusted pre-tax profits to £13.6m in the first half suggests that demand for its data analysis is already robust. LA

Airlines feel the pain of pandemic uncertainty

Airlines have taken another dive in early trading (Ryanair -3 per cent; EasyJet -3 per cent; IAG - 4 per cent; TUI -3 per cent) as the likelihood of summer holidays fades. From Monday, any Brit travelling abroad without a valid reason will be fined £5000, while MPs are debating extending the ban on international travel beyond 17 May.

The question for airline investors is now which ones have enough cash to see them through until July, or maybe beyond? It certainly won’t be all of them. But that could spell good news for the companies with the resources to hang on - if companies go bust, there will be space for others to expand into.

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com commented: “European shares are lower this morning after a muted Asian session with the major bourses off about half a percent in the opening minutes. Travel & leisure stocks were near the bottom of the Stoxx 600 as the UK extended a foreign holiday ban until the end of June. IAG, TUI and Carnival fell about 3-4 per cent. WH Smith – dependent on travel earnings more than the high street these days – also declined more than 3 per cent.”