/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
News

Tax Day 2021: what does it mean for your portfolio?

Government shies away from trust taxation reform while eschewing business rates reforms
Tax Day 2021: what does it mean for your portfolio?
March 23, 2021
By Dave Baxter , Leonora Walters and Emma Powell

 

  • Westminster's hotly anticipated tax day took place on 23 March
  • The government kicked business rates reform down the road but said it would reduce administrative burdens for those dealing with IHT 
  • Investors' Chronicle highlights some of the top takeaways from the proposals

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in