Maintain control for better income prospects

The following is a tweak on what we might label ‘the dividend dilemma’; although perhaps ‘dilemma’ should be in the plural since dividends pose plenty of problems for equity investors. The details concern the Bearbull Income Fund – in particular, its holding in diversified miner Anglo American (AAL) – although the dilemma is generic for those using their equity portfolio for income.

The miner’s shares have been on quite a roll since last autumn, but especially since January when investors decided that mining companies would be in the cavalry charge leading the global economy out of its Covid funk. Between late January and early March, Anglo American’s share price rose 25 per cent to top £30, helped by encouraging results for 2020 announced in late February.