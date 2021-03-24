/
opinion
March 24, 2021

Russian miners are being hoovered up

Alex Hamer
Author Image
Author Image
Alex Hamer

Miners with assets in Russia’s far east are getting picked off the London Stock Exchange like teenagers in a horror film. First was Highland Gold Mining last year, then the offer came in for Kaz Minerals (KAZ) – which has the Baimskaya copper project in Russia’s Chukotka region – and now Trans-Siberian Gold (TSG) shareholders are being offered 118p a share for their holdings in the company. 

Vladislav Sviblov, who also took over Highland, will pay just over £100m for the 40,000 ounce (oz) a year gold miner, and has already sewn up over 50 per cent of the shares through an agreement with Trans-Siberian’s major shareholder UFG Asset Management and two directors who have worked for UFG. 

