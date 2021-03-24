Russian miners are being hoovered up

Miners with assets in Russia’s far east are getting picked off the London Stock Exchange like teenagers in a horror film. First was Highland Gold Mining last year, then the offer came in for Kaz Minerals (KAZ) – which has the Baimskaya copper project in Russia’s Chukotka region – and now Trans-Siberian Gold (TSG) shareholders are being offered 118p a share for their holdings in the company.

Vladislav Sviblov, who also took over Highland, will pay just over £100m for the 40,000 ounce (oz) a year gold miner, and has already sewn up over 50 per cent of the shares through an agreement with Trans-Siberian’s major shareholder UFG Asset Management and two directors who have worked for UFG.