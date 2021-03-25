2020 vision: surprise winners after the market crash

As it turns out, a year is a fairly long time in a pandemic. We have come a long way in the last 12 months, from viewing lockdown as a novel and presumably short-lived phenomenon to anxiously checking the status of the 'roadmap' to greater freedom.

If personal experiences of the pandemic have been incredibly mixed, the last 12 months have been sensational for many investors. It’s odd to think we have moved on from the depths of the 2020 market sell-off a year ago to recent questions of whether we are inhabiting (or finally exiting) a market bubble.

Those who either stayed invested or put extra cash to work in the 2020 sell-off will in many cases have benefited handsomely from doing so. But predicting the winners of such a tumultuous period was never going to be easy, or even possible, and a glance at the best-performing funds and trusts in the year to 19 March 2021 confirms this.