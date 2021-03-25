Buy into a recovery with Jupiter Global Value Equity

Jupiter Global Value Equity invests in companies its managers think trade at prices that do not reflect their value

Co-manager Ben Whitmore has a record of doing this successfully

The fund is positioned in areas that could benefit as lockdowns and restrictions are eased

IC TIP: Buy

The past decade has not been good for value-style investing – buying shares that appear to be trading at a price less than they are worth, in the hope that their price will eventually rise to reflect this. This trend has been exacerbated during the pandemic with growth stocks, such as tech companies, surging ahead while sectors affected by lockdowns and closures have struggled.