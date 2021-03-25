/
Buy into a recovery with Jupiter Global Value Equity

Jupiter Global Value Equity looks positioned to take advantage of a recovery and could offer long-term growth
March 25, 2021
By Leonora Walters
  • Jupiter Global Value Equity invests in companies its managers think trade at prices that do not reflect their value
  • Co-manager Ben Whitmore has a record of doing this successfully
  • The fund is positioned in areas that could benefit as lockdowns and restrictions are eased
IC TIP: Buy

The past decade has not been good for value-style investing – buying shares that appear to be trading at a price less than they are worth, in the hope that their price will eventually rise to reflect this. This trend has been exacerbated during the pandemic with growth stocks, such as tech companies, surging ahead while sectors affected by lockdowns and closures have struggled.

