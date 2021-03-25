Ghosts of City past, present and future

Arbuthnot defends political payments

Secure Trust Bank sets out bullish targets

Funding Circle continues to lose cash

Change is a permanent feature of finance. Right now, the City is trying to work out whether its post-EU status will resemble Singapore-on-Thames, a green finance Mecca, or a light-touch playground for governance-agnostic corporates. But one aspect of the UK’s long legacy as a finance hub is that myriad institutions, from the brass plaque traditional to the beanbag-lounging cutting edge, can both co-exist and even compete.

This was on full display on Thursday, with the publication of three sets of full-year results for three very different financiers.