Ghosts of City past, present and future

The City doesn't want for diversity in finance, as full-year numbers for Arbuthnot, Secure Trust Bank and Funding Circle show
March 25, 2021
By Alex Newman
  • Arbuthnot defends political payments
  • Secure Trust Bank sets out bullish targets
  • Funding Circle continues to lose cash

Change is a permanent feature of finance. Right now, the City is trying to work out whether its post-EU status will resemble Singapore-on-Thames, a green finance Mecca, or a light-touch playground for governance-agnostic corporates. But one aspect of the UK’s long legacy as a finance hub is that myriad institutions, from the brass plaque traditional to the beanbag-lounging cutting edge, can both co-exist and even compete.

This was on full display on Thursday, with the publication of three sets of full-year results for three very different financiers.

