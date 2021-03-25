Next week's economics: March 29 - April 2

Next week should bring signs of global economic growth.

In the US, Friday’s data should show that the economy created around 400,000 jobs in March, causing the unemployment rate to fall to just over six per cent – though this is still well above pre-pandemic levels. And the Conference Board should report an increase in consumer confidence, helped perhaps by the coming $1,400 stimulus cheques. Another factor behind increased confidence is the strength of the housing market: the S&P should report that prices are rising more than 10 per cent year-on-year.

Growth isn’t confined to the US, though. Purchasing managers are likely to report further growth in Chinese manufacturing, albeit modest. And in Japan official figures should show that industrial production has risen significantly in recent months, while the Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey should show that firms are enjoying improved trading conditions.