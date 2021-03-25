Picking post-vaccine winners

Aviva Investors Global Equity Endurance invests in cheap stocks that generate a good level of cash in a predictable and sustainable manner
It also has holdings that could benefit from a reopened economy
It does not have as much of its assets in tech stocks as some global equities funds and indices
Popular global equity funds have not had the most encouraging start to 2021. With expectations of higher growth and inflation causing trouble for quality stocks, steady names such as Fundsmith Equity (GB00B41YBW71) and Lindsell Train Global Equity (IE00BJSPMJ28) have lagged MSCI World index's 3.7 per cent sterling gain. Higher-octane portfolios have notably taken a beating amid a rotation from growth to more cyclical shares, for example, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), whose shares have fallen more than 6 per cent year to date, as of 17 March.