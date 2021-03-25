The name's bond, cheap bond

Last year, Taseko Mines (TKO) president Stuart McDonald watched the value of his company’s bonds tick up from 60¢ in the dollar, to 90¢ and then to parity around the end of 2020. This was driven by the climbing copper price. When the pandemic hit, copper fell to around $4,700 (£3,393) a tonne, or $2.10 per pound (lb), but climbed steadily and is now trading at a 10-year high above $9,000 a tonne.

“We thought that was a great opportunity not only to refinance our existing debt, but also raise some additional capital which we've earmarked for our Florence copper project in Arizona,” he said.

Taseko is building this new mine in the desert to add to its existing operation in Canada, and issued $400m in senior secured bonds in January with a yield of 7 per cent, paying off an existing $250m on bonds with an 8.75 per cent coupon in the process.