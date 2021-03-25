The Trader: Stocks choppy, Deliveroo IPO faces hurdles

Wary traders have an eye on vaccine data

Suez Canal blockage threatens trade flows and pushes oil higher

Cineworld posts whopping losses

It looks to be yet another day of choppy trading in European equity markets with little conviction on either side. At send time the FTSE had turned positive, while shares in Frankfurt and Paris were essentially flat. US markets were broadly weaker yesterday – the Nasdaq declined 2 per cent, small cap Russell 2000 over 2.3 per cent. The S&P 500 fell 0.55 per cent, whilst the Dow was flat as financial and energy names fared better. Tesla fell 5% to $630 and the ARK innovation ETF declined almost 6 per cent and is now around 27 per cent below its recent peak. For both, anyone who has bought in since the start of December is nursing a loss. ARK’s Monte Carlo $3,000 ‘valuation’ for Tesla is not looking too clever. GameStop shares fell 30 per cent after the earnings miss and signalled it will raise new capital. I think the reason for the decline was more about a lack of detail on the ecommerce transformation than raising cash – investors (traders) want it to raise money; they just want to know a lot more about what it plans to do with it. Read Megan Boxall's take on Gamestop's results.

Addressing US concerns, AstraZeneca revised the efficacy of its vaccine trials to 76 per cent from 79 per cent. Not a lot in that – hopefully it helps put doubts to bed, but of course it won’t. There has been a lot of huffing and puffing around the EU’s approach to vaccines – looking to curb exports, raiding a site in Italy to discover – shock, horror – vials of the AstraZeneca bound for...Belgium. Etc, etc. We can get down a rabbit hole of Brexit-y nationalism and counter-arguments. But what it amounts to is Europe’s failure to secure enough jabs early enough and now turning that failure around and placing it on AstraZeneca and (how dare you be so much more efficient than the EU) countries that are doing vaccines rather well. Leaving aside how it makes the EU look to outsiders, for those within the bloc it makes the EU and more importantly for forthcoming German and French elections, the European Commission (by which we mean Ursula Von Der Leyen), the CDU in Germany and President Macron all look rather inept and rather petty. Meanwhile Frau Merkel has backtracked on a planned Easter lockdown. Mea culpa, she said, it was not possible. It does not suggest that the European centre is holding up terribly well and again raises fears about what will happen to Europe once Merkel goes. It also raises questions about how likely Marine Le Pen could give Macron a run for his sous next year.