Why we're set for a twin-speed housing market

The belief that the stamp duty break would end on March 31 caused a predictable frenzy among home buyers and sellers in February. Transactions were almost 50 per cent higher than the average over the last five years and up more than a fifth on January’s level, according to the latest figures from HMRC.

The jump in housing transactions reported for February might not repeat to the same extent over the coming months, but the extension to the tax holiday means annual comparisons may well remain positive. The Nationwide house price index - which is based upon mortgage approvals data - seems likely to indicate a renewed flurry of activity in March.

Yet for all the encouragement given by government stimulus in recent months, the stage has been set for a twin-speed housing market. The cost barriers facing first-time buyers and challenges for those wanting to upsize, have limited house price growth in London and parts of the south east of England. For parts of the north and midlands, more affordable housing markets have given way to greater demand from prospective buyers.