Improved horizons for Oxford Instruments shareholders

The high-tech the manufacturing and research group provided a positive beat on full-year expectations
March 26, 2021
By Mark Robinson
  • Tangible benefits from 'Horizon' programme are now in evidence
  • Asian markets supportive with Semiconductor & Communications at the fore

Good news for shareholders in Oxford Instruments (OXIG) as the manufacturing and research group revealed that revenue in the year to the end of March is expected to be modestly ahead of the prior year outcome – a notable achievement for the industrial group when you factor in the faltering global economy, increased pressure on supply chains and adverse foreign exchange translations.

