ROCE contracted but remained healthy at 11.2 per cent

Cashflow improved as a proportion of revenue

Smiths Group’s (SMIN) mission statement sets out its corporate objective to “make the world safer, healthier and more efficient” – something of a tall order over the past 12 months. Yet shareholders can be satisfied that management has taken appropriate operational measures in response to the pandemic and the subsequent commercial disruption to some of its end-markets.