The Trader: Stocks look to rally but eyes on yields again

White House press conference illustrates change in tone

Suez Canal still blocked

US jobs outlook brightening

The change in tone from the White House in the last 65 days has been striking. Joe Biden held his first press conference as President yesterday and the atmosphere could not have been more different to Trump’s combative ‘you’re fake news’ and ‘you’re fake news’ pressers. The 78-year-old lacked energy but appeared relaxed; the press was respectful, happy to give him the benefit of the doubt. Mr Biden said he would run in 2024 – aged 82 – and committed to 200m vaccinations in 100 days. He wasn’t asked about the coronavirus – perhaps the one thing he most wanted to talk about since the programme of vaccinations is going so well. Across the pond things are not going so well. EU leaders failed to agree on a way to deliver extra vaccines to member states in the most need. Austria won’t back a deal that excludes them.

Equity indices are on the front foot this morning after a directionless, choppy merry-go-round of a week. The major bourses edged up by around 0.5-1 per cent in early trade, with the FTSE 100 recovering the 6,700 area and the DAX north of 14,750. The bounce comes after shares on Wall Street staged a late rally yesterday that snapped a two-day losing streak. The S&P 500 closed up 0.5 per cent at 3,909, erasing a 0.9 per cent intraday loss at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200 points, having at one stage been down almost 350pts. US futures indicate Wall Street will open higher.