Many of you still think that you should de-risk your portfolios as you get older by holding fewer equities. You should ditch this idea, because for many of us it is plain wrong.

One reason it is claimed that older people should own fewer equities is that they have fewer years ahead of them in which to recoup any stock market losses.

But this is false, and not just because many older people plan on leaving shares to their children and so do have long time horizons.