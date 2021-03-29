/
Today's Markets: Partial success in Suez, US fire sale hits banks, Microsoft going social & more

March 29, 2021
By Oliver Telling

Hopefully you had a more relaxing weekend than the people responsible for dislodging the giant Ever Given tanker that is still blocking the Suez Canal. UK equities have opened up marginally, buoyed by news of partial success in refloating the ship. 

But separately, a firesale of assets associated with the hedge fund Archegos Capital could weigh on US markets later. 

Meanwhile Deliveroo has announced heavy demand for its upcoming IPO, but indicated that pricing may be below the most fanciful expectations when it lists later this week. 

See our live blog below - we are testing out a new blogging tool so please feel free to let us know in the comments within the tool what you think of it: 

