The Trader: Archegos Capital sends waves through European bank stocks, oil down as Ever Given is refloated

Success in refloating vessel blocking Suez canal

Hedge fund firesale unsettling New York traders

Bubbles everywhere are a sign of dysfunction and stress, but a fund blowing up is not itself a systemic risk, more of questionable internal risk management. A massive fire sale of some individual stocks last week had traders talking about who’d taken the hit as shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery plunged 27 per cent on Friday alongside some big Chinese tech stocks. It looks certain the unwinding was caused by a massive margin call on Archegos Capital, the family fund run by Tiger ‘cub’ Bill Hwang.

The fallout has hit banks: Nomura shares fell 16 per cent as it warned of a $2bn loss at its US unit, Credit Suisse said a ‘significant US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls’ last week and that this would have ‘highly significant and material’ impact on first quarter results. Shares fell 14 per cent in early trade. European banks were offered this morning amid some uncertainty about who else might be on the hook for losses. UBS declined 4 per cent and Deutsche Bank dropped 5 per cent, with the Stoxx 600 bank sector down over 1 per cent. Despite the stress this is causing among banking stocks, there is no sign of contagion in broader markets with the DAX hitting a fresh all-time high this morning. US indices leapt late on Friday afternoon, pushing the S&P 500 to a record closing high but with the quarter end and a holiday-shortened week we are expecting volatility. Also watch this week for more details about Joe Biden’s $3tn economic on Wednesday. Stock markets will be shut for Good Friday but the US nonfarm payrolls is still slated for release.