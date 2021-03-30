Glaxo vaccine deal: why has the company done an AstraZeneca?

Vaccines will be manufactured, finished and filled in Barnard Castle rather than GSK’s vaccines hub in Belgium

The Novavax jab has proven to be effective against the Kent variant of the disease

Novavax - an American company - is now seeking approval for its vaccine

It is perhaps overly sentimental to suggest that the UK is returning to normality this week thanks in part to AstraZeneca (AZN). But it is true that pace and volume of vaccine manufacture by a British company has permitted the mass vaccination of this nation’s elderly and vulnerable which means that we can now return to schools and parks and public swimming pools and golf courses, safe in the knowledge that those most at risk of severe infection from Covid-19 have been protected.

Looking at Astra’s share price (down 13 per cent in the last six months in a recklessly positive market) you wouldn’t think the company has played such a crucial role in getting one of the world’s major economies back on its feet. The international headlines swirling around the company are also not especially flattering - German researchers have said the vaccine may trigger a rare immune response, Canadian officials have just suspended the use of it for under 55s, trade tensions are turning nasty.