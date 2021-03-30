How has Covid-19 affected small pharma?

Various Aim-traded pharma and diagnostics businesses have posted full-year numbers in recent days

Some have been buoyed directly by surging demand during the pandemic, while others believe the crisis has bolstered interest in their specialist fields

Companies leading the Covid-19 vaccine race have understandably dominated healthcare headlines over the past year, followed closely by those working on virus treatments and testing. Together, jabs, medicine and diagnostics are generally perceived to be the golden trio that will save lives and allow the world to exit lockdown for good.

But far below the echelons of Big Pharma and high-profile biotech firms exists a cohort of much smaller, lesser-known healthcare businesses, each with their own challenges and opportunities. Many such businesses have also been directly affected by the ongoing pandemic or have even contributed to the fightback against it.