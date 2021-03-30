Rentokil North America boss offloads £1.2m in shares

Rentokil Initial North America boss sells £1.2m in shares, his second major sale since August 2020

Hygiene and pest control company set for earnings growth even as Covid-19 hygiene rush drops off

Plague has joined pandemic as another catastrophe for 2021, although thankfully for the world this was just mice infestation in Australia rather than the Black Death 2.0. The rodent plague did, however, leave pest control and hygiene group Rentokil Initial (RTO) looking like Nostradamus, given an Australian business was part of its large run of acquisitions in 2020.