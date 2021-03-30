/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Rentokil North America boss offloads £1.2m in shares

Rentokil Initial set to outline how it can benefit from greater interest in hygiene post-pandemic
Rentokil North America boss offloads £1.2m in shares
March 30, 2021
By Alex Hamer
  • Rentokil Initial North America boss sells £1.2m in shares, his second major sale since August 2020
  • Hygiene and pest control company set for earnings growth even as Covid-19 hygiene rush drops off

Plague has joined pandemic as another catastrophe for 2021, although thankfully for the world this was just mice infestation in Australia rather than the Black Death 2.0. The rodent plague did, however, leave pest control and hygiene group Rentokil Initial (RTO) looking like Nostradamus, given an Australian business was part of its large run of acquisitions in 2020. 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data