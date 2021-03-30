The Trader: Attention shifts to bond yields as stocks rally, Deliveroo IPO priced at the bottom

Despite some volatility in individual names associated with the Archegos Capital fallout, chiefly the big banks that had acted as prime brokers to the hedge fund, there was no broad selloff in blue chips. The Dow Jones industrial average wiped out a 160pt loss at one point to finish 98 points higher for a fresh record close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were flat. The DAX notched a record high, whilst the Euro Stoxx 50 hit its highest since the pandemic. European stock markets are broadly higher this morning, with the FTSE 100 eyeing 6,800 again with all sectors but healthcare in the ascendancy. The DAX made a fresh all-time high again. Banking shares in Europe are higher – shrugging off the Archegos episode as yields are on the move higher. Even CS is 1% higher this morning.

Market participants will be glad to see this has so far been contained – though there may be some more trades related to Archegos that need unwinding. Banks left holding the bag – which look to be Nomura and Credit Suisse more than others – will suffer significant losses. Goldman Sachs, surprise, surprise, seems to have escaped cleanly by acting swiftly and decisively to get out first. So far though there has not been a big unwind across assets.