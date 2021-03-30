/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

The Trader: Attention shifts to bond yields as stocks rally, Deliveroo IPO priced at the bottom

Equities have shrugged off the Archegos implosion to march on into the sunshine this morning
The Trader: Attention shifts to bond yields as stocks rally, Deliveroo IPO priced at the bottom
March 30, 2021
By The Trader

Despite some volatility in individual names associated with the Archegos Capital fallout, chiefly the big banks that had acted as prime brokers to the hedge fund, there was no broad selloff in blue chips. The Dow Jones industrial average wiped out a 160pt loss at one point to finish 98 points higher for a fresh record close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were flat. The DAX notched a record high, whilst the Euro Stoxx 50 hit its highest since the pandemic. European stock markets are broadly higher this morning, with the FTSE 100 eyeing 6,800 again with all sectors but healthcare in the ascendancy. The DAX made a fresh all-time high again. Banking shares in Europe are higher – shrugging off the Archegos episode as yields are on the move higher. Even CS is 1% higher this morning. 

 

Market participants will be glad to see this has so far been contained – though there may be some more trades related to Archegos that need unwinding. Banks left holding the bag – which look to be Nomura and Credit Suisse more than others – will suffer significant losses. Goldman Sachs, surprise, surprise, seems to have escaped cleanly by acting swiftly and decisively to get out first. So far though there has not been a big unwind across assets. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data