Buy into the reopening at a reasonable price via Janus Henderson European Focus

European equities look relatively cheap and could be in a position to recover this year

Janus Henderson European Focus' managers have positioned it for an economic reopening

The fund is concentrated and contrarian, but has a good performance record

After recent market rallies, equities – in particular those in the US – appear expensive. So if you are looking for a better priced area of developed markets it could be worth turning to Europe. MSCI Europe index is trading at close to an eight-year low versus MSCI AC World index ex-US, according to Grahame Secker, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, so now looks cheap even if you exclude US peers. “Europe should be less vulnerable to any broader sentiment reversal given lower levels of froth,” he adds. “While we have seen very strong inflows into US and emerging equity markets, recently Europe has seen small outflows.”

The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue-chips had outperformed the S&P 500 for six consecutive weeks, as of 26 March, for the first time since 2017. And Secker expects “recent outperformance to persist. Europe should see an improvement in its relative economic momentum over the coming months as global data peaks and European newsflow picks up from recent lows. Further out, Europe is likely to be the only major economic region to see gross domestic product (GDP) growth higher in 2022 than 2021.”