Flexibility: the post-pandemic buzzword for office landlords

More commercial landlords considering establishing their own flexible workspace post-pandemic

Shift towards shorter leases and ability to adapt space could also increase in traditional office market

Even weeks after the government unveiled its roadmap out of lockdown, office landlords are in limbo. That is not just because no firm date has been given for when workers might return en masse, but also due to the uncertainty about how many will even want to.

Mortgage lender Nationwide has become the latest large corporation to announce plans to embrace flexible working post-pandemic, allowing most of its 13,000 staff to “work anywhere”. It follows an internal survey that found just over a third of workers wanted to work from home five days a week.