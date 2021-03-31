Pantheon International: Getting in before the IPOs

Like other private equity trusts, Pantheon International has had a good pandemic so far

We look at the strategy behind the trust

“Safety in numbers” would be one way to describe the thinking behind some of the private equity trusts frequently included in our IC Top 100 Funds list. Names such as Harbourvest Global (HVPE) and Pantheon International (PIN) tend to make greater use of third-party funds than direct investments, resulting in a highly diversified spread of holdings. Pantheon International's financial report for the six months to 30 November 2020 noted that 70 fund managers and 425 companies accounted for approximately 80 per cent of its portfolio.

Big, diversified portfolios with a preference for funds are not always as easy to monitor as funds such as Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) which run fairly concentrated portfolios. Yet those more diversified funds have not sacrificed recent performance by widening the net: Pantheon International’s recent report noted a net asset value (NAV) return of 12.1 per cent in the year to the end of November. More generally those private equity trusts classified by broker Winterflood as “fund of fund” portfolios have tended to come out ahead of their peers, by share price total return, in the past year (see chart).