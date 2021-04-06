China's five-year plan promises radical shift

US President Joe Biden unveiled the long-awaited infrastructure plan last month, worth $2tn (£1.45tn). A surge in US building, covering roads, railways and airports, looked a likely catalyst for metals prices improving, given the uptick in demand to come from such a large programme.

Yet traders just “shrugged their shoulders”, according to one analyst.

The real game is across the Pacific in China, where in the short term building could slow as stimulus lending and spending comes down. In the long term, the greening of the economy plans could spark even more growth.