Markets Today: Positive start to April while Covid-fears await re-opening

Welcome back from the long Easter bank holiday. Now that the break is over, it’s time to charge into the second quarter of 2021. What can we expect from the markets? More signs of an inflating bubble in multiple asset classes? It’s hard to deny that US equities are overheating, especially considering the profits problem currently facing American companies. And there is increasing evidence of hype in the thematic funds space, not helped by the bizarre labelling of ETFs - something Dave Baxter has explored following the launch of Ark’s new space exploration ETF.

Alex Hamer has examined the possibility of an emerging commodities supercycle, which could blow current asset prices out of the water, while Emma Powell ponders the possibility of a “twin speeds housing market”.

Platform annual account fees can vary hugely

Hargreaves Lansdown might be the UK’s most popular investment platform, but if you’re using it to invest in unlisted funds, fees might be eating into your returns. Using evidence from your queries, Mary McDougall has been crunching the numbers and has found that the cost of buying the same fund and its closed-ended, listed cousin from three different platforms is dramatically different. Read the full analysis here.

The fallout from the Archegos scandal continues to reveal more damage. Credit Suisse said it will take a charge of $4.7bn and now expects a first-quarter pre-tax loss of around $960m. Investment Bank chief executive Brian Chin and chief risk & compliance officer Lara Warner are falling on their swords and are set to be replaced imminently. There is a point to be made here about conflating risk (are counterparties good for the dosh?) with compliance (are counterparties terrorists?). Clearly the two are not easily combined. Neil Wilson says, “I cannot think why a trading or investing business would think the two are complementary in any way. Antonio Horta-Osorio will have his work cut out when he joins as chairman.” Read more from Neil’s morning trader update here.

Spring has sprung: daffodils have bloomed, the days are longer and Boris Johnson has confirmed that England will move into step two of the “road map” out of lockdown next Monday. That means non-essential retailers, hairdressers, indoor gyms and outdoor pubs can reopen after months of missing customers.

But pandemic restrictions could still be a headache for shop-owners, as tensions brew in government over so-called ‘Covid passports’. Last week, more than 70 MPs voted against the introduction of certificates that would provide proof of an individual’s vaccine status - and while Johnson has not formally committed to such a system, the government has already confirmed that it will be developed over the coming months and could be used in ‘higher-risk settings’.

A ‘Covid passport’ could smooth the reopening of the retail and hospitality industries, especially if it means more robust protection for their patrons. But it has already attracted a fierce backlash, with senior Tory Mark Harper warning that it could lead to a “two-tier Britain”.

