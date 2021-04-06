Multi asset: a good income alternative?

Multi-asset funds can work well as the core of a portfolio Some of these continued to pay an attractive level of income last year despite dividend cuts If you hold a multi-asset income fund make sure that its holdings don't overlap with other investments in your portfolio

There's a good reason why we rarely write about multi-asset funds. If you have a portfolio of direct share holdings and funds focused on single asset classes, holding multi-asset funds alongside these would cause a degree of overlap and confusion. Generally speaking, this approach risks making a self-managed portfolio messier and harder to control.

But as we explained in Make the most of the many uses of multi-asset (IC, 11.10.19), there can be exceptions. Multi-asset funds can work well as the core of a portfolio, while wealth preservation funds such as Personal Assets Trust (PNL) are one way to hold a variety of potential safe-haven assets via a single fund.