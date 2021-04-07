Markets Today: Big tech faces scrutiny from workers and regulators

Government launches big tech regulator amid growing fears of unionisation

AstraZeneca trial on children halted over blood clot fears

US rules out vaccine passports

Deliveroo shares start trading for retail investors as riders go on strike

Welcome to the Investors’ Chronicle live blog - a morning round up of the biggest business stories. This morning, the FTSE 250 has claimed its pre-Covid highs amid a more optimistic outlook for the UK economy. Deliveroo’s retail investors - whose shares start trading for the first time this morning - probably don’t share that sense of optimism. Customers who took up the offer to buy at the IPO price are already sitting on a 30 per cent loss after a terrible first week of trading. You can read why Phil Oakley is unimpressed with the stock’s valuation here.

In the US, markets also continue to hit repeated highs, with the exception of the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index which is suffering amid investors’ rising appetite for old world stocks. Chris Dillow asks whether US equities are overvalued here.

China remains an alluring (if nerve wracking) investment opportunity for many. Alex Hamer has assessed the energy outlook for the company in the context of the country’s five year plan.

But beware the cost of share dealing if you’re buying international stocks. Platform fees can eat into returns, as Mary McDougall examines here.

UK launches Big Tech watchdog

Regulators are getting tougher on Big Tech – will they be more successful this time round?

First off, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (‘CMA’) launched the Digital Markets Unit (‘DMU’) today, a watchdog that will target the dominance of big tech. The new body was announced last year and started its work officially today - although early reports suggest that it will not have the capacity to police the tech giants until 2022, while it seeks approval for new legal powers.

The DMU joins a growing list of international regulators cornering tech titans. But there is trouble brewing internally too, as unions start to pop up in Silicon Valley.

European countries push for global agreement on Big Tech tax

Meanwhile, European countries have backed US plans for an international minimum corporation tax – on the condition that the White House also allows them to tax the global profits of Silicon Valley giants.

France, the UK and others recently adopted their own temporary taxes so they could grab a bigger part of the income of Big Tech firms, who often minimise the amount they pay to these countries by recording profits in low-tax jurisdictions.

But some countries were subsequently threatened by Donald Trump’s administration with retaliatory tariffs. The impact of their individual levies was also limited, after some tech firms passed the cost onto their suppliers.

But there is optimism that the Joe Biden administration, which set out proposals for a minimum levy on all multinationals on Monday, will also be more open to a global accord on taxing tech firms’ digital sales. French finance minister Bruno le Maire said he was hoping for a “comprehensive agreement” by the summer.

Retail investors get first bite of Deliveroo

UK tech faces its own problems. On the same day that retail investors can start trading Deliveroo (ROO) shares for the first time, hundreds of the company’s riders are expected to go on strike in protest over low pay.

Deliveroo has long depended on gig workers delivering meals for often minimal pay, but concerns about this business model have weighed on its disappointing market debut, which was initially billed as a landmark moment for UK tech. Several institutional investors cited concerns about working conditions when they decided not to buy shares in the company.

Deliveroo rival JustEat Takeaway.com (JET) has now reportedly reclassified 2,000 self-employed riders as full-time employees, after Uber (US:UBER) did the same for all its UK drivers last month. Deliveroo will be under increasing pressure to follow suit, which could force the already loss-making company to take on the costs of meeting minimum wage and pension requirements for its riders.

Commenting on this morning’s share price rise, Neil Wilson chief markets analyst at Markets.com said: “I’m not sure if this is a vote of confidence or a case of averaging in, but it’s no doubt a big relief to management and the bankers involved that the retail army has not routed at the first sound of gunfire. Given the wipe-out that has already taken place, I think a lot of investors will simply think that it cannot go any lower and it’s worth holding on for a better price. Cutting losers is harder than letting winners run.”

Next and the e-commerce ‘shove’

“History has been given a shove and, having moved forward, seems unlikely to reverse”. These were Lord Wolfson’s words as he delivered Next’s (NXT) annual results last week, pointing to the acceleration of digital shopping during the pandemic. But for Next, this ‘shove’ was arguably more of a push, helped by the FTSE 100 group’s existing online scale and platform model for partner brands. Questions remain about how John Lewis and other high-streeters will fare in the brave new world of retail, with Boris Johnson confirming this week that restrictions will ease on 12 April – and equally how Next will co-exist with seasoned e-commerce giants such as Asos (ASC). Read the full story here.

