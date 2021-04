Arrow Global is recommending an all-cash takeover offer of 307.5p per share

The bid is a 33 per cent premium to the company's closing price on 4 February

It appears that the fifth time’s a charm for TDR Capital. The private equity group has finally struck an agreement to take over distressed debt specialist Arrow Global (ARW) for 307.5p per share, following earlier approaches at 250p and 265p in December, 290p in January, and 305p in February.