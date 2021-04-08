Asos profits triple as it plans to invest in international growth

- Asos has plenty of cash to invest, even after its landmark acquisition of Topshop this year
- The company is wary of the economic impact that the past year could have on its customer base
Less than a decade before the collapse of Philip Green’s high-street empire in November, Topshop’s 90,000 square foot Oxford Street shop was still a go-to destination for fashion-hungry millennials.
Today, that flagship store is boarded up, and Topshop has been transformed in a matter of weeks into an online-only operation by Asos (ASC), the ecommerce retailer that acquired the brand from Green in February.