Asos profits triple as it plans to invest in international growth

Asos has plenty of cash to invest, even after its landmark acquisition of Topshop this year

The company is wary of the economic impact that the past year could have on its customer base

Less than a decade before the collapse of Philip Green’s high-street empire in November, Topshop’s 90,000 square foot Oxford Street shop was still a go-to destination for fashion-hungry millennials.

Today, that flagship store is boarded up, and Topshop has been transformed in a matter of weeks into an online-only operation by Asos (ASC), the ecommerce retailer that acquired the brand from Green in February.