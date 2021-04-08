Markets Today: FTSE100 highest in a year, chip shortage bites Apple

The hurdles facing the government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme are getting higher. Yesterday’s news that scientists have advised for the AstraZeneca (AZN) jab not to be used in under 30s raises some thorny questions about the risk and the price of health - something we examined in detail last year. So far the pharma giant's shares seem largely unbothered - even trading up 1 per cent in early morning.

But not all companies involved in the Oxford vaccine are enduring the same PR nightmare. Vaccitech, which was co-founded by one of the scientists who led the development of the jab, is reportedly planning an IPO amid the hype for scientific innovation. But it is rumoured to be choosing the US as the destination for its listing - a blow to London which has been trying to attract more innovative companies. Oxford Nanopore, a gene sequencing company, recently selected London as its IPO venue.

Innovative growth stocks aren’t the only ones ‘in vogue’ right now. Value investors are enjoying a revival in fortunes after 14 years of difficulties - something Bearbull has explored in his column this week. But Algy Hall thinks the value revival needs some explanation - you can read his stock screen here.

Are there companies that can tick both the growth and value boxes? Phil Oakley has found a candidate in Coca-Cola. Here is his full analysis of the investment case to help you decide whether its shares are a good place to invest right now.

To catch up with more of today’s top news stories, read our blog below.