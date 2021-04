Thungela Resources will be a new company listed in London and Johannesburg

If Anglo American shareholders back the move, they will get one Thungela share for every 10 Anglo shares they hold

Anglo American (AAL) shareholders will vote on spinning off the miner’s thermal coal assets into a new listed company next month. The plan is to shift the mines, which produce coal that is burned at power stations, into the Johannesburg- and London-listed entity Thungela Resources.