Four portfolio hints for housing investors

Liquid assets can help housing investors minimise risks

Look overseas for better returns

Beware of interest rate risk

Many of you regard housing as an investment either because you are a buy-to-let investor or because you hope to trade down your house to release cash when you retire. This is not without risks, because house prices are expensive relative to both equities and wages: the Nationwide Building Society estimates that the ratio of prices to the wages of first-time buyers is at its highest since 2007. Which poses the question: what can we do to mitigate such risks? Here are four suggestions.

Favour liquid assets