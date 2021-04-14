Dismal Deliveroo IPO could signify value rotation

The start of unconditional trading resulted in a brief hiatus in the downward march of Deliveroo (ROO) shares since its London debut at the end of March. To make matters worse, shareholders could be faced with the prospect of industrial unrest, after some of the company’s delivery drivers went on strike over pay and working conditions.

The offering was supposed to herald an influx of tech listings on the London bourse, but it came at a time when questions were arising over how stocks that benefited from the lockdown would perform in its wake. There were also major concerns over the company’s dual-class structure and its potential impact on minority shareholders.

Nevertheless, gross proceeds from initial public offerings in the UK are at their highest quarterly run-rate in a decade. With the glaring exception of Deliveroo, newly listed companies have generally outperformed the market through the first quarter of 2021.