Greggs execs' windfall as reopening begins

Sausage rolls aren't the only thing on sale at the beloved bakery chain
Greggs execs' windfall as reopening begins
April 14, 2021
By Alex Hamer
  • Greggs' shares have doubled in the past six months
  • Finance director and chief executive sell a combined £2.3m-worth of shares in recent weeks

Greggs (GRG) is known for selling at great prices and its senior executives have adopted this approach over the past month with their own holdings in the company. Finance director Richard Hutton sold £210,000 in shares in the first week of April and chief executive Roger Whiteside and his wife Elizabeth sold a combined £2.1m in shares at the end of March.

